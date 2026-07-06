ICAI says no breach of members, students' data

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The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Monday said there has been no breach of records of its members and students as well as examination data, amid reports that the data has been compromised.



The apex body of chartered accountants said claims about the data breach are completely false, baseless and malicious.



"ICAI assures all its stakeholders that there has been no breach of members'/ students' records and examination data whatsoever as alleged or otherwise," it said in a statement, urging stakeholders not to give any credence to such false and malicious propaganda on social media platforms.



The institute, which has nearly 12 lakh students, also asserted that it has strong and robust systems to protect all kinds of data.



This is the second time in less three weeks that ICAI has denied data breach. On June 18, it said no sensitive information related to its examination process has been compromised amid reports claiming that there was unauthorised access to the examination records. -- PTI