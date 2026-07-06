Heavy rain, winds disrupt long-distance, local trains in Mumbai

09:57

Intermittent heavy rain and gusty winds disrupted daily life in Mumbai and neighbouring districts on Monday, suspending long-distance trains to Pune, halting suburban services on a section in Raigad, and slowing road traffic due to waterlogging.



The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more downpours during the day.



Authorities advised commuters to exercise caution and check the latest traffic and train updates before travelling in view of the heavy rainfall prediction.



Train services on the busy Mumbai-Pune route were suspended early Monday after heavy rains triggered landslides in the Karjat-Lonavala Bhor Ghat section, officials said.



The Central Railway also suspended local train services between Karjat and Khopoli in neighbouring Raigad district after heavy rain washed away the ballast (gravel bed supporting the tracks) between Lowjee and Dolavli stations, they said.



The ballast washout prompted the suspension of train services on the section, and restoration work was underway, Central Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer Swapnil Nila told PTI.



Services would resume only after the tracks are declared safe for operations, officials said.



The Karjat-Khopoli section is part of Mumbai's suburban rail network and is used by thousands of commuters every day to travel to the metropolis for work.



Train services on the Karjat-Lonavala ghat section were also suspended following multiple landslides triggered by heavy rain.



Local trains on the Western Railway network were running 15 to 20 minutes behind schedule due to waterlogging between Vasai Road and Virar stations in neighbouring Palghar district, a Western Railway spokesperson said.



Tracks were submerged at a few locations, including the Palghar and Virar-Vasai Road sections, slowing train movement, as per sources.



Passengers were advised to factor in additional travel time while planning their journeys.



Heavy rain also disrupted rail connectivity between Mumbai and Pune. Owing to landslides at multiple locations in the ghat section, several long-distance trains on the route were cancelled, diverted or regulated, officials said.



Road traffic on the Mumbai-Pune corridor was also affected due to landslides in the ghat section and waterlogging at a few locations, leading to congestion and delays, they said.



The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in Mumbai on Monday as a precautionary measure in view of the forecast of heavy rain.



Government offices and private establishments remained open, with employees reporting for work despite disruptions to rail and road transport caused by the rain.



Due to gusty winds, several tree fall incidents were reported in Mumbai since morning, officials said.



The IMD has forecast continuous spells of rain in Mumbai and suburbs during the day, with very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated locations.



The weather office has also predicted occasional gusty winds reaching speeds of 60-70 kmph.



In the 24 hours ending at 8 am on Monday, the island city recorded an average rainfall of 105.24 mm, while the eastern and western suburbs received 161.11 mm and 159.40 mm, respectively, according to the BMC.



A high tide of 4.08 metres is expected at 3.56 pm on Monday, while another high tide of 3.44 metres is likely at 4.38 am on Tuesday. Low tides of 1.52 metres and 1.86 metres are expected at 10.13 pm on Monday and 9.59 am on Tuesday, respectively, the civic body said. -- PTI