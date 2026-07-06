Heavy rain grounds flights, leaves Nagpur MLAs stranded

15:39

Heavy rains in Mumbai crippled air travel, leaving a minister and legislators from Nagpur stranded at the city's airport as they were unable to reach the state capital for the monsoon session of the Maharashtra legislature on Monday.



Earlier in the day, State Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule and several MLAs had to cancel their travel plans after the severe weather conditions grounded flights.



The monsoon session was later adjourned in both houses of the state legislature following forecasts of heavy rain and strong winds in Mumbai and adjoining regions. -- PTI