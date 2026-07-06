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HC rejects PIL for independent probe into Ram temple row

Mon, 06 July 2026
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The Allahabad high court on Monday declined to entertain a PIL seeking an independent probe into the alleged misappropriation of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, observing that a petition on the same issue is already pending before the Supreme Court.

A Bench of Justices Rajan Roy and Manjive Shukla disposed of the PIL filed by local advocate Mohit Ashok, noting that a similar petition filed by Ajay Kumar Rai is already under consideration before the apex court.

During the hearing, the bench also came down heavily on the petitioner for giving interviews to the media even before the matter could be heard. 

The court observed that such conduct appeared to be an attempt to gain cheap publicity and cautioned the petitioner against repeating it in future.

The plea also sought directions for an audit of the temple's finances by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG). -- PTI

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