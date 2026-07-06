Flying Akasa Air? Read this...

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Earlier on Saturday, Akasa Air officially reached a significant landmark in its growth journey by welcoming its 40th aircraft into its fleet. The Boeing 737 MAX 8-200, bearing registration number VT-YBQ, arrived at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on July 3, 2026.

Heavy rainfall battering Mumbai, Pune, and Goa has disrupted air travel, with Akasa Air warning that flights across its network may face delays. The airline has acknowledged the resulting inconvenience to passengers' travel plans and has requested patience, noting that while the situation is beyond its control, its teams remain ready to assist travellers.In an X post, Akasa Air urged the passengers to check the flight status through the official site of the airline."Due to heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Pune and Goa, some flights across our network may be delayed. We realise that this may inconvenience your travel plans and seek your patience and understanding. While this situation is completely beyond our control, please rest assured that our teams are always ready to assist you. Please check the flight status http://bit.ly/qpfltsts before commencing your travel to the airport," he said.