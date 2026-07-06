Firecrackers prohibited in J-K's Shopian after 10 pm on grounds of security

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It also "causes confusion among the security forces in responding to anti-terror operations", and creates panic and disturbance among public, especially among the elderly, infants, patients and students, the order noted.



The DM said bursting of firecrackers generates sudden, high-intensity noise which causes undue alarm to security forces deployed in the district for maintenance of security and public order, thereby affecting their operational efficiency and alertness during night hours.



"Such bursting of firecrackers at late night causes public nuisance, disturbs public tranquility, and pose an apprehended danger to the peace, order and security of the area, which cannot be remedied by ordinary penal provisions as they require immediate preventive action," he said. -- PTI

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Monday prohibited bursting firecrackers after 10 pm, citing security and health reasons.In an order, district magistrate Shishir Gupta said it has come to notice that fireworks in Shopian district, particularly after 10 pm, causes significant noise pollution leading to severe health hazards such as respiratory distress, cardiovascular complications and sleep deprivation.