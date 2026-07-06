Fadnavis calls crippling rains in Maha 'force majeure'

16:01

Vasai station

Rains pummeled Mumbai and its satellite towns on Monday, crippling the metropolis and triggering landslides that forced authorities to shut the vital Mumbai-Pune Expressway and suspend railway operations in some sections.



Two persons were killed after their house was buried in a landslide at Patan village in Maval tehsil of Pune district. Another person died after being swept away on a flooded road in Pune's Khed tehsil, officials said.



Maharashtra Disaster Management Minister Girish Mahajan said 13 persons died in the last three to four days in rain-related incidents. A 'red' alert for heavy rains has been sounded for the next two days, he added.



A fireman was injured while clearing a massive uprooted tree, and, in separate incidents, a large billboard and two walls collapsed in Thane city, officials said.



In neighbouring Palghar, strong winds blew away the tin-roofed sheds and uprooted trees in a residential school, they said, adding that all 350 students at the establishment were safe.



The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a 'red' alert for Mumbai and neighbouring Thane and Raigad districts, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds and appealed to people to avoid unnecessary travel.



Train services on the busy Mumbai-Pune route were suspended early Monday after heavy rains triggered landslides in the Karjat-Lonavala Bhor Ghat section, officials said.



The Central Railway also suspended local train services between Karjat and Khopoli in Raigad district after heavy rain washed away the ballast (gravel bed supporting the tracks) between Lowjee and Dolavli stations, they said.



Some parts of Palghar district recorded nearly 300 mm of rainfall in just two hours, worsening the situation by 9 am.



Heavy rain and severe waterlogging also paralysed Western Railway (WR) operations, leaving more than 20 long-distance trains stranded across various stations in Mumbai and south Gujarat, as per officials. -- PTI