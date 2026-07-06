Delhi car blast case: NIA submits forensic report of 11 victims in Delhi court

20:50

The National Investigation Agency on Monday filed a forensic report regarding the 11 people who were killed in the Red Fort area car bomb explosion last year, court sources said.



The report was filed before Special Judge Pitambar Dutt, who will now scrutinise the report and pass further orders regarding the same, the sources said.



They said that the court, meanwhile, extended the judicial custody of nine accused persons till July 13.



Earlier, on May 14, the NIA had filed a 7,500-page chargesheet in connection with the high-intensity vehicle-borne IED blast that rocked the national capital on November 10 last year.



Last month, the NIA filed a supplementary chargesheet against three more persons, including an absconding paediatrician identified as a founding member of a terror module, for involvement in the vehicle-borne bomb blast.



This takes the number of persons chargesheeted in the case to 13, which includes prime accused Dr Umer Un Nabi, driver of the explosive-laden car who died in the blast. -- PTI