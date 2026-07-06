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Child protection panels to be set up in every Delhi school

Mon, 06 July 2026
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Child protection committees will be set up in all 5,633 schools across the capital by end of July, while teachers and school staff will undergo training with regard to the POCSO Act as part of a wider child safety initiative, officials said on Monday.

The measures, along with strict timelines for implementation, were directed by Lt Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during a meeting at the Raj Niwas on Monday.

They emphasised that child protection initiatives should become a permanent feature of institutions rather than remaining confined to the July-long Child Protection Month campaign, according to an official statement.

It said a comprehensive student safety checklist, in accordance with the guidelines of National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, is being implemented in all 5,633 schools across Delhi.

These includes 1,077 Delhi government schools, 198 government-aided schools, 2,612 MCD, NDMC and Delhi Cantonment Board schools, and 1,746 private schools.

An additional deputy commissioner of police rank official has been designated as nodal officer in every district to monitor child safety-related cases, and report to DCP Special Police Unit for Women and Children (SPUWAC), the statement said. -- PTI

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