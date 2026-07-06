Bengal police arrest key accused, two others in Baruipur rape-murder case

23:27

The West Bengal police on Monday arrested the key accused in the alleged rape-murder of a girl in South 24 Parganas district's Baruipur, taking the total number of apprehended persons in the case to three, a senior officer said.



The accused, identified as Anand Sardar, was picked up by the Baruipur district police from the town's market area in the afternoon following a search operation, he said.



"Sardar, who is the prime accused in the case, has been arrested. He was traced and apprehended from the Baruipur market area. With his arrest, the total number of persons arrested in connection with the case has gone up to three," the police officer told PTI.



The accused was traced through his mobile phone tower location, he added.



He would be produced before a local court and taken into police custody for further interrogation, he said.



A six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe the matter, he said.



One person was arrested last night, while another was nabbed on Monday morning. -- PTI