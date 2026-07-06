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13 dead in 4 days in heavy rains in Maharashtra

Mon, 06 July 2026
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The Maharashtra legislative council was adjourned for the day on Monday in view of the heavy rainfall in Mumbai and neighbouring areas.

Before the Upper House was adjourned, Disaster Management Minister Girish Mahajan said Mumbai and neighbouring Palghar and Raigad districts have witnessed a record-breaking rainfall, and 13 persons were killed in rain-related incidents in the last three to four days.

The MeT office has issued a 'red' alert, forecasting heavy rains over the next two days, Mahajan said.

On Sunday, six persons were killed after a chawl collapsed in Mumbai's Mankhurd area following heavy rains.

Two persons died in tree collapse incidents in Mumbai over the last two days, while an 11-year-old boy was killed after a tree uprooted and fell onto a moving school bus on June 30. PTI

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