Woman strangled to death in south Mumbai, neighbour held

22:03

A 55-year-old woman, who worked as a house help, was allegedly killed by her 23-year-old tenant-neighbour during an attempted robbery in south Mumbai's Malabar Hill area, police said on Sunday.



Accused Khaif Shaikh (23), who claimed to have suffered losses in the share market, and victim Jyoti Pawar lived in the Shimla Nagar area, they said.



The incident came to light on Saturday morning when Pawar failed to report for work. Her employer informed her daughter, who lives in Borivali in the western suburbs.



After repeated knocks at the house went unanswered, the daughter, with the help of local residents, forced open the door and found Pawar lying dead inside.



Preliminary investigation indicated that the woman had been strangled to death, following which a case of murder was registered.



During the investigation, police analysed CCTV footage, gathered technical evidence and questioned local residents, leading to the detention of Shaikh, an official said.



Police said the accused allegedly suffered heavy losses in the stock market. He told the police that he had gone to the victim's house with the intention of stealing her gold chain, the official said. -- PTI