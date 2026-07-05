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Woman allegedly raped after being lured to belated birthday party

Sun, 05 July 2026
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A woman was allegedly raped after being lured to a party on the pretext of a belated birthday celebration, and five men have been arrested in connection with the incident, police said on Saturday.

The incident happened on June 30 at the Talaghattapura Police Station limits here, they said.

According to police, in her complaint, the woman stated that she got acquainted with a man named Somashekhar. They had known each other for some time and had been in regular contact over the phone, and had also met on several occasions.

A few days before the incident, it was her birthday, and since Somashekhar had not been able to wish her in person, he invited her to Talaghattapura to celebrate her birthday together, she claimed.

Acting on his invitation, she went to the area at around 5 pm on June 30 and reached near a hotel as instructed, police said.

The complainant alleged that Somashekhar had also called some of his friends, and he asked her to accompany them to his house, saying they would have the birthday party there. When she suggested that he go to a hotel instead, he insisted they first go to his house and then head to a hotel later.

Four of his friends escorted her to his house, where they spent some time together and had food. Later, Somashekhar and his four friends allegedly gave her a soft drink. After consuming it, she began feeling dizzy and drowsy and was unable to remain fully conscious, a senior police officer said.

She stated in her complaint that while she was in a partial conscious state, one of the five men came into the room and allegedly raped her while the remaining men were sitting in the hall outside, police said.

At that time, she was not fully conscious and could not immediately identify who had raped her, they said.

"As soon as the complaint was received, a woman sub-inspector counselled the survivor, reassured her and recorded her detailed statement. During the investigation, it emerged that the person who had allegedly raped her was identified as Amaresh," the officer said.

Based on the investigation, Amaresh, Somashekhar and three others have been arrested and remanded to judicial custody, police said, adding that further investigation is underway to gather additional details in the case. -- PTI

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