Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Will recover three times the value of property damaged by vandalism: Suvendu

Sun, 05 July 2026
Share:
13:39
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari
The West Bengal government will recover three times the value of property damaged due to vandalism under a stringent new law to maintain public order, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said while warning that targeting industrial units would lead to heavy financial penalty.

At a meeting with members of the civil society and business community in Bhawanipur on Saturday evening, he said everyone has the right to protest, but that should not turn into violence or lead to damaging industrial establishments.

If an accused fails to pay the damages, the recovery will be made even by auctioning their properties, the chief minister said.

The West Bengal assembly on June 28 passed two law-and-order-related bills aimed at further strengthening the state's powers to tackle organised crime and public disorder.

These two legislations are the West Bengal Maintenance of Public Order (Amendment) Act, which holds individuals financially accountable for damage to public and private property during riots, unlawful assemblies, and violent protests, and the West Bengal Public Safety and Control of Anti-Social Activities Bill, which proposes preventive detention for up to 12 months without trial.

"If someone forcefully shuts an industrial unit and vandalises it, one will be jailed and pay a penalty three times the damage. If the damaged property is worth Rs 1 crore, they will have to pay Rs 3 crore," he said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Govt cracks whip on Meta over Instagram child abuse ads
LIVE! Govt cracks whip on Meta over Instagram child abuse ads

Govt lifts emergency gas curbs as LNG supplies normalise
Govt lifts emergency gas curbs as LNG supplies normalise

The government has withdrawn most provisions of the emergency natural gas supply regulation order imposed during the West Asia conflict after liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments through the Strait of Hormuz resumed following a ceasefire.

US-Iran technical talks likely to resume in Pak on July 11
US-Iran technical talks likely to resume in Pak on July 11

Pakistan capital Islamabad is emerging as the leading venue for the next round of technical negotiations between the US and Iran, a media report said Sunday.

J-K: FIR over books glorifying separatists; publisher raided
J-K: FIR over books glorifying separatists; publisher raided

The Jammu and Kashmir Police's Counter Intelligence wing has registered an FIR and conducted raids in connection with two controversial books allegedly glorifying separatists. The action follows objections from political groups and the...

Haryana gym owner murder: Two Bishnoi gang shooters killed
Haryana gym owner murder: Two Bishnoi gang shooters killed

Two alleged shooters from the Lawrence Bishnoi-Harry Boxer gang, wanted for the murder of a gym owner in Hansi, were killed in a police encounter in Bahadurgarh, Haryana. The operation involved a joint team of Delhi Police Special Cell...