VHP asks police to verify Opposition claims on Ram Temple donation 'theft'

12:36

The Vishva Hindu Parishad has written to Ayodhya police, urging it to examine the claims made by several Opposition leaders, including Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal, on the alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple and summon them to substantiate the allegations.



The Rashtriaya Swayamsevak Sangh affiliate demanded that action be taken against them if it is found that they have made "wild allegations" intended to create and promote feelings of "hatred, ill will and enmity".



In a letter dated July 4 to Ayodhya deputy superintendent of police Ashutosh Tiwari, the investigating officer in the case, VHP international president Alok Kumar said the leaders have made specific allegations that have been widely circulated through television channels, social media platforms and other electronic media, and urged the investigating officer to call them to disclose the factual basis of their claims, the source of their information and any documents or material supporting them.



Kumar said the leaders have publicly made specific allegations and have even attributed definite figures, including allegations involving amounts exceeding Rs 20,000 crore.



"The allegations made by the above named and other persons lead one to believe that they are acquainted with the facts and circumstances of the case," the letter said. -- PTI