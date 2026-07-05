UP: Woman's body exhumed after dowry allegation; husband, in-laws booked

20:06

The body of a 28-year-old woman was exhumed from grave Muzaffarnagar on Sunday and sent for post-mortem after her father alleged that she was killed over dowry demands, the police said.



A case has been registered against the woman's husband, father-in-law and mother-in-law under provisions relating to dowry death, an official said.



According to the complaint lodged by the victim's father, the woman, who was pregnant, was allegedly killed over dowry demands and her body was buried in the village graveyard on June 29 without informing police.



Circle officer Gajendra Pal Singh said the body of the woman -- a resident of Riyawali village under the Ratanpuri police station limits -- was exhumed on the orders of the district magistrate, in the presence of the sub-divisional magistrate and police security.



The police said the body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway.