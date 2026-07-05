Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Unwell since Ketan Agarwal's murder, his grandfather dies

Sun, 05 July 2026
Share:
11:22
image
Devichand Agarwal, grandfather of Ketan Agarwal, who was allegedly pushed from  Lohagad Fort near Pune on June 18, passed away on Saturday at 9:45 pm, the family confirmed.

He was 71 years old, and as per the family, he had been unwell ever since the loss of his grandson. He died due to cardiac arrest.

Ketan Agarwal was pushed from Lohagad Fort near Pune on June 18 allegedly by his fiancee, Siya Goyal and her lover, Chetan Chaudhary.

On Thursday, Pune Rural Police took accused Siya Goyal to an open ground in the Lullanagar area of Pune City, where she and co-accused Chetan had allegedly rehearsed the plan to push Ketan Agarwal from Lohagad Fort.

The police also recovered from the residence of Siya Goyal, her clothes that she had worn on the day of the incident.

Meanwhile, accused Siya Goyal's father, Praveen Goyal, said that the police did not ask him anything when they visited their house. He added that the officials remained at the residence for 30-45 minutes.

"The police had come to the house today, but I did not meet anyone. They did their work and were here for around 30-45 minutes. The doctor has advised me to rest. My health is down. I do not want to speak about this case. I do not have the strength for it. The police did not ask me anything," he said.  

Earlier on Wednesday, the Pune Police took accused Chetan Chaudhary to Lohagad Fort near Pune to recreate the crime scene in the Ketan Agarwal murder case, using a dummy matching the victim's weight to reconstruct how the incident allegedly unfolded. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'One shot and we can....': Trump on Iranian leadership
LIVE! 'One shot and we can....': Trump on Iranian leadership

Birla to decide on TMC, Sena-UBT merger before Parl session
Birla to decide on TMC, Sena-UBT merger before Parl session

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is set to make crucial decisions regarding the status of rebel factions from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Shiv Sena (UBT) before the Monsoon session of Parliament begins on July 20, following demands for...

'Wedding won't take place': Siya's snapchat message surfaces
'Wedding won't take place': Siya's snapchat message surfaces

The message was purportedly sent in May, weeks before Agarwal's alleged murder, a police official said on Saturday.

Delhi Gymkhana challenges Centre's eviction notice in HC
Delhi Gymkhana challenges Centre's eviction notice in HC

The Centre had previously informed the high court it would not take forceful possession of the land by June 5, stating it would follow due legal procedure.

'Netanyahu knows who the boss is': Trump says Bibi asked for meet
'Netanyahu knows who the boss is': Trump says Bibi asked for meet

US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are reportedly planning a White House meeting as early as next week, despite growing scepticism within Trump's inner circle regarding Netanyahu's actions and...