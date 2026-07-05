Unwell since Ketan Agarwal's murder, his grandfather dies



Earlier on Wednesday, the Pune Police took accused Chetan Chaudhary to Lohagad Fort near Pune to recreate the crime scene in the Ketan Agarwal murder case, using a dummy matching the victim's weight to reconstruct how the incident allegedly unfolded. -- ANI

Ketan Agarwal was pushed from Lohagad Fort near Pune on June 18 allegedly by his fiancee, Siya Goyal and her lover, Chetan Chaudhary.On Thursday, Pune Rural Police took accused Siya Goyal to an open ground in the Lullanagar area of Pune City, where she and co-accused Chetan had allegedly rehearsed the plan to push Ketan Agarwal from Lohagad Fort.The police also recovered from the residence of Siya Goyal, her clothes that she had worn on the day of the incident.Meanwhile, accused Siya Goyal's father, Praveen Goyal, said that the police did not ask him anything when they visited their house. He added that the officials remained at the residence for 30-45 minutes."The police had come to the house today, but I did not meet anyone. They did their work and were here for around 30-45 minutes. The doctor has advised me to rest. My health is down. I do not want to speak about this case. I do not have the strength for it. The police did not ask me anything," he said.