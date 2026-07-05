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Two killed, several injured in Sri Lanka prison clash

Sun, 05 July 2026
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At least two inmates were killed and several others injured on Sunday in a prison clash in Sri Lanka's western coastal town of Negombo, a prison official said.

A clash erupted between two rival groups of inmates in the over-capacity prison, police said.

Two prisoners were killed, and several others were injured, a prison official said.

Prison authorities have transferred 34 of the critically injured prisoners to Negombo hospital.

During the protest, a group of female inmates got on the rooftop to protest about the spread of dengue fever inside the prison, police said.

The Special Task Force of the police was called to quell the situation. -- PTI

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