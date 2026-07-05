Three arrested over child's borewell death in Ambala

20:12

The police arrested three people for negligence after a four-year-old boy, who fell into a 220-foot-deep uncovered borewell in Haryana's Ambala district, was pulled out dead early Wednesday following a 21-hour rescue operation.



Ambala Sadar police arrested three persons on Sunday in connection with the death of 4-year-old Nirvair Singh.



They were produced before a court and later granted bail.



The incident occurred on Tuesday in the Dhaneora village of Ambala district. Subsequently, the police registered a case of causing death by negligence in the matter.



Acting on a complaint by the deceased's family, the Ambala Sadar police had registered a case against three persons associated with the farm where the uncovered borewell was located. According to the police, the child's death was caused by their negligence.



The case was registered against Harnek Singh, Dilpreet Singh, and Baljit Singh, who were arrested and later released on bail.



The complaint stated that Harnek Singh and his brother jointly owned the farmland, which had been leased out to two fellow villagers, Dilpreet Singh and Baljit Singh. -- PTI