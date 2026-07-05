Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Those looting Hindus are in power: Uddhav launches Ram Raksha agitation

Sun, 05 July 2026
Share:
18:42
Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray/File image
Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray/File image
Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday launched his "Ram Raksha" agitation over the alleged donation embezzlement at the Ayodhya Ram temple and targeted the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, saying those "looting Hindus are in power".

Addressing a rally outside the Hanuman temple in Dadar in central Mumbai, where the recited "Hanuman Stotra" and "Hanuman Chalisa", he demanded an impartial probe into the matter.

If anyone loots a temple by misusing Hindutva, then Hindus will not spare them, he said.

Wearing a saffron kurta, he said, "It is unfortunate that those looting Hindus are in power. A robber cannot be asked to probe his robbery. It has to be done impartially."

The Sena (UBT) chief claimed he was worried about what would happen in Kashi and Mathura, referring to the slogan "Ayodhya toh jhanki hai, Kashi, Mathura abhi baaki hain (Ayodhya was a trailer, and Kashi and Mathura are yet to come)".

"We are fierce, innocent, nation-loving Hindus, but not fools," he said.

He said Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray awakened Hindus, but they are being hypnotised today. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Ram Mandir Trust's crucial meet tomorrow
LIVE! Ram Mandir Trust's crucial meet tomorrow

Ramp Temple theft: Teacher, ex-bank employee among 8 held
Ramp Temple theft: Teacher, ex-bank employee among 8 held

A primary school teacher, a former car mechanic, a retired bank employee and a trusted aide of a senior Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust functionary -- people from diverse backgrounds are among the eight arrested in connection...

Govt lifts emergency gas curbs as LNG supplies normalise
Govt lifts emergency gas curbs as LNG supplies normalise

The government has withdrawn most provisions of the emergency natural gas supply regulation order imposed during the West Asia conflict after liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments through the Strait of Hormuz resumed following a ceasefire.

US can eliminate Iran's leadership 'with one shot': Trump
US can eliminate Iran's leadership 'with one shot': Trump

US President Donald Trump has claimed that Washington has the capability to liquidate the surviving Iranian leadership with "one shot" if it desired, pointing to the congregation of top Iranian officials attending the week-long state...

Narrow escape for Mukesh Ambani as tree falls near convoy
Narrow escape for Mukesh Ambani as tree falls near convoy

A tree collapsed in front of industrialist Mukesh Ambani's security convoy in Mumbai's Bandra area amidst torrential rains, briefly obstructing traffic. The incident highlights the widespread rain-related disruptions, including falling...