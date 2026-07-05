Those looting Hindus are in power: Uddhav launches Ram Raksha agitation

18:42

Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray/File image

Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday launched his "Ram Raksha" agitation over the alleged donation embezzlement at the Ayodhya Ram temple and targeted the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, saying those "looting Hindus are in power".



Addressing a rally outside the Hanuman temple in Dadar in central Mumbai, where the recited "Hanuman Stotra" and "Hanuman Chalisa", he demanded an impartial probe into the matter.



If anyone loots a temple by misusing Hindutva, then Hindus will not spare them, he said.



Wearing a saffron kurta, he said, "It is unfortunate that those looting Hindus are in power. A robber cannot be asked to probe his robbery. It has to be done impartially."



The Sena (UBT) chief claimed he was worried about what would happen in Kashi and Mathura, referring to the slogan "Ayodhya toh jhanki hai, Kashi, Mathura abhi baaki hain (Ayodhya was a trailer, and Kashi and Mathura are yet to come)".



"We are fierce, innocent, nation-loving Hindus, but not fools," he said.



He said Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray awakened Hindus, but they are being hypnotised today. -- PTI