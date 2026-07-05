Revanth Reddy bats for Rahul as PM in 2029

10:57

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday strongly pitched for Rahul Gandhi to become the Prime Minister in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections, while questioning the alleged wealth amassed by former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's family.



Addressing a thanksgiving public meeting at Midjil in Mahabubnagar district to mark 20 years of his public life, Reddy described making Rahul Gandhi Prime Minister as a "historical necessity" for the country.



He was elected as Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) member from Midjil on July 4, 2006.



Recalling that Sonia Gandhi played a key role in granting statehood for Telangana, he appealed to the people to express their gratitude by supporting Rahul Gandhi's leadership at national level.



"The first step to make Rahul Gandhi PM should begin in Midjil."



The CM highlighted the sacrifices made by Rahul Gandhi's family, saying his grandmother Indira Gandhi and his father Rajiv Gandhi laid down their lives for the country.



In a scathing attack on BRS, he said KCR "failed" to implement his election promises, including double bedroom houses, jobs and three acres of land to Dalits.



Referring to comments by BRS leader K T Rama Rao and others that KCR should return as Chief Minister, he said KCR's family members want him to become CM again as he gave posts to all of them, including his son KTR, daughter Kavitha, nephews and relatives.



Listing the Congress government's welfare schemes, including distribution of fine variety rice, farm loan waiver, he sought to know why the Congress regime should go.



He alleged that the family of KCR and BRS leaders want Chandrasekhar Rao to return as CM as their "income and loot stopped" after Congress came to power.



"How did you (KCR) get a 1,000-acre farmhouse in Erravelly? Did you inherit it from your ancestors, or was it due to the loot of four crore Telangana people? Your son got a 100-acre farmhouse. Your nephew Harish Rao got a 50-acre farmhouse. Your daughter Kavitha got a 25-acre farmhouse. It is difficult to account for the assets of your other nephew, Santosh Rao. How did you get all these assets?" Reddy asked. -- PTI