Ram Mandir Trust's crucial meet tomorrow

18:30

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will hold a crucial meeting on Monday amid ongoing investigations into the alleged embezzlement of donations, with the fate of the resignations submitted by the Trust's general secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra expected to dominate the agenda, Trust sources told PTI.



The meeting will be held at Mani Ram Chhawni, the monastery of Trust president Nritya Gopal Das. Trust treasurer Govind Dev Giri has asked all regular and ex officio members to attend the deliberations.



Sources told PTI that Trust president Nritya Gopal Das, who is hospitalised in critical condition, and senior trustee K Parasaran, who cannot travel due to age-related health issues, may participate in the meeting via video conference.



According to sources, the Trust is likely to discuss the resignations of Champat Rai and Anil Mishra, both of whom stepped down after being accused in the case. -- PTI