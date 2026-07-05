Rains claim two lives in Thane, Navi Mumbai incidents

21:03

A 17-year-old boy drowned in a river, while a man was killed and two women sustained injuries after a portion of a balcony collapsed as torrential rains wreaked havoc in Thane and Palghar districts of Maharashtra on Sunday, officials said.



Incessant rains triggered a series of structural collapses and tree-fall incidents in the districts.



In Navi Mumbai's Vashi Sector 11, a concrete slab from a second-floor balcony collapsed at the Ram Niwas Building, striking a man and two women.



The man, identified as Rajesh Shetty (35) later succumbed to injuries, officials said. The two women are hospitalised, they added.



Emergency response teams and civic personnel were dispatched to the site immediately after the alert to secure the area and clear the debris, the officials said.



A 17-year-old boy drowned in the swollen Kamvari River in Bhiwandi town in the evening.



The boy, a resident of Gaibi Nagar, had gone to the riverbank with his friends to catch crabs when strong currents swept him away, a civic official said, adding that efforts are underway to trace his body.



In Thane city, emergency services rescued five persons trapped in a two-storey building in the Diva area in the afternoon after a concrete slab of a staircase collapsed, blocking the main exit, officials said. -- PTI