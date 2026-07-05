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Prashant Kishor to contest Bankipur assembly bypoll on Jan Suraaj Party ticket

Sun, 05 July 2026
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15:40
Prashant Kishor/ANI Photo
Prashant Kishor/ANI Photo
Jan Suraaj Party on Sunday declared Prashant Kishor its candidate for the July 30 Bankipur assembly by-election in Bihar.

The party's decision was announced by its state president Manoj Bharti, following a core committee meeting.

The Bankipur assembly by-election will be held on July 30, and votes polled will be counted on August 3. The last date for filing of nominations is July 13.

Janata Janshakti Dal (JJD) chief Tej Pratap Yadav had earlier nominated social activist Veena Manvi as its candidate for the bypoll in the seat.

The seat was vacated by BJP president Nitin Nabin after he got elected to the Rajya Sabha.

The BJP, of which the seat is a stronghold, is yet to formally announce a candidate but is reportedly mulling over leaders such as Ajay Alok, Neel Ratan Ghosh and Ajeet Kumar Lali.

Kishor's party could not secure a single seat in the 2025 assembly elections. -- PTI

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