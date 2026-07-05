'One shot and we can....': Trump on Iranian leadership

12:13

US President Donald Trump has claimed that Washington has the capability to liquidate the surviving Iranian leadership with "one shot" if it desired, pointing to the congregation of top Iranian officials attending the week-long state funeral for the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who lost his life in joint US-Israeli air strikes on February 28.



The US President, however, noted that Washington is not prepared to take such a step, maintaining that it intends to keep the diplomatic channels open with Tehran.



"They are all there. One shot [and we can take them all out], but we are not going to do that because then we would have nobody to negotiate with," Trump said in an interview with Axios.



Meanwhile, Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, will not be attending the funeral ceremonies of his father, Ali Khamenei, due to severe security concerns, his representative in India told ANI.



Ayatollah Hakim Elahi stated that persistent Israeli threats and heightened surveillance risks would render Mojtaba's public attendance "dangerous."



During his conversation with the news portal, Trump also voiced astonishment at the sight of Iranians weeping at the funeral procession, stating that he was under the impression that the public hated Ali Khamenei.



"Maybe it's fake tears," he remarked. -- ANI