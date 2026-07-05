Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Narrow escape for Mukesh Ambani as tree falls before convoy

Sun, 05 July 2026
Share:
15:06
Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani/ANI Photo
Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani/ANI Photo
As torrential rains battered Mumbai on Sunday, a tree collapsed in front of industrialist Mukesh Ambani's security convoy in a western suburb, briefly obstructing traffic, the police said.

Videos of the incident, which occurred in the Bandra area, have surfaced on social media.

An official said that a tree collapsed in front of Ambani's security convoy, temporarily halting vehicular movement, before the authorities cleared the obstruction and restored the traffic.

Mumbai has been witnessing rain-related disruptions, with several incidents of large branches and trees falling onto roads and vehicles reported in parts of the city.

The incessant downpour has led to traffic snarls and delays, prompting civic authorities to appeal to commuters to exercise caution, particularly in areas prone to waterlogging and falling trees. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Narrow escape for Mukesh Ambani as tree falls before convoy
LIVE! Narrow escape for Mukesh Ambani as tree falls before convoy

Centre cracks whip on Meta over Instagram child abuse ads
Centre cracks whip on Meta over Instagram child abuse ads

The government has issued a stern notice to Meta on Child Sexual Exploitative and Abuse Material (CSEAM) in paid advertisements on Instagram, sources said on Sunday.

US can eliminate Iran's leadership 'with one shot': Trump
US can eliminate Iran's leadership 'with one shot': Trump

US President Donald Trump has claimed that Washington has the capability to liquidate the surviving Iranian leadership with "one shot" if it desired, pointing to the congregation of top Iranian officials attending the week-long state...

Govt lifts emergency gas curbs as LNG supplies normalise
Govt lifts emergency gas curbs as LNG supplies normalise

The government has withdrawn most provisions of the emergency natural gas supply regulation order imposed during the West Asia conflict after liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments through the Strait of Hormuz resumed following a ceasefire.

Boat capsizes off Andhra coast; 6 fishermen missing, 1 rescued
Boat capsizes off Andhra coast; 6 fishermen missing, 1 rescued

Six fishermen are missing off the Visakhapatnam coast after their boat is believed to have capsized due to rough weather. One fisherman was rescued by a cruise ship, and extensive search operations are being conducted by the Indian Coast...