Mumbai shuts schools, colleges on Monday amid heavy rain

22:24

The civic administration has declared a holiday for all government, private and civic-run schools and colleges in Mumbai on Monday in view of an 'orange alert' for heavy rain, officials said.



The decision has been taken keeping in mind the safety of students, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a release on Sunday evening.



The India Meteorological Department has issued an 'orange' alert for the metropolis, forecasting heavy rainfall and gusty winds.



Government and private offices will function as usual, the release said while urging citizens to step out of their homes only if necessary.



Mumbai and its surrounding areas have witnessed very heavy rains for the past few days, resulting in waterlogged streets and incidents of treefall, which have killed three persons, including a schoolboy, since June 30. -- PTI