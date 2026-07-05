Man killed in tree collapse in Mumbai, 2nd incident in a week

14:23

A 63-year-old man was killed on Sunday after a tree collapsed on a shop during heavy rainfall in Mumbai's Kurla area, making it the city's second fatal tree-fall incident in less than a week, civic officials said.



The incident occurred around 12.40 pm near the Hindi BMC School in the Naupada locality of Kurla West, they said.



The victim, Yunus Kundawala, was extricated from the debris and rushed to Fauzia Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, an official said.



He said that the fire brigade, police, BEST and civic staff rushed to the spot and carried out the rescue and clearance operations.



This incident has come days after an 11-year-old boy was similarly killed and several others were injured after a tree uprooted and fell onto a moving school bus in Chembur on June 30. -- PTI