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Man drowns while attempting to click selfie at Jharkhand waterfall

Sun, 05 July 2026
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A 35-year-old man drowned after slipping into a waterfall while attempting to click a selfie in Jharkhand's Latehar district on Sunday, the police said.

Ayush Tiwari, a resident of Garhwa district, was visiting the popular Sugga waterfall in Garu along with four friends, they added.

Police said the flow of water at the waterfall had intensified following recent rainfall and visitors had been warned not to venture close to the edge.

While his companions remained at a safe distance, Tiwari allegedly ignored the warning and climbed onto a slippery rock to take a selfie. He lost balance and fell into deep water, they said.

His friends tried to rescue him but were unable to do so because of the strong current and the depth of the water, police said.

Tiwari's body was recovered about an hour later by local divers, they said.

Police urged tourists not to take unnecessary risks by going close to waterfalls, rivers and reservoirs during the monsoon season for selfies. -- PTI

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