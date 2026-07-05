Man booked in UP after domestic help alleges rape, pressure to convert religion

17:01

The police lodged a case against a man in Ballia based on his Dalit domestic help's complaint that she was raped on promise of marriage and pressured to convert her religion, officials said on Sunday.



The woman, who has worked at the man's house in UP's Ballia district for several years, claimed that he entered into "a written agreement" of marriage with her five years ago when she was 17 years old, promising to make it legal when she turns 20.



He had molested her and forced other sexual acts on her many years before that, the woman alleged in her complaint to the police.



According to the police, a case was registered against Jalaluddin (24) on Saturday. He has been booked under relevant sections of BNS, including rape, and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the SC/ST Act.



A police official said the woman, in her complaint, mentioned that Jalaluddin brought her to his house for domestic work, taking advantage of the fact that she was poor and an orphan. -- PTI