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Low pressure in Bay of Bengal intensifies into depression; Odisha on alert

Sun, 05 July 2026
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All Odisha districts have been put on high alert as a well-marked low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a depression that could bring heavy showers in the coastal state over the next few days.

The India meteorological department said the low-pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of North Odisha-West Bengal coasts concentrated into a depression and lay centred 50 km south-southeast of Balasore and south-southwest of Digha. 

It said the system is very likely to cross the north Odisha coast between Chandbali and Digha over the next day.

The IMD issued a red warning -- the highest level of colour-coded warning -- for heavy to very heavy rainfall in Sambalpur, Angul, Boudh, Sonepur and Kandhamal. An 'orange' alert, asking people to be prepared to take action in case of any calamity, was issued in 19 other districts and a 'yellow' warning for six other districts.

Under the influence of the low pressure, the sea is very likely to be rough to very rough from July 5 to July 7, and fisherfolk have been advised not to venture into the sea during the period. -- PTI

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