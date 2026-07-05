Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Light to moderate rains lash Himachal Pradesh, Met issues orange alert

Sun, 05 July 2026
Share:
19:42
image
Light to moderate rains lashed Himachal Pradesh on Sunday, with the Shimla Met office issuing an orange warning, predicting heavy to very heavy rains in parts of the state in the next two days.

The orange alert has been issued for Una, Kangra and Sirmaur districts on Monday, and for Kangra, Solan and Sirmaur districts on Tuesday.

Ghamroor was wettest in the state recording 84.2 millimetre (mm) of rains followed by Dharamshala 39.2 mm, Naina Devi 28.2 mm, Murari Devi 26.2 mm, Dharampur 16.2 mm, Mashobra 16 mm, Kukumseri 15.6 mm, Malraon 15 mm, Una 14.2 mm, Kasauli and Bharmaur 14 mm each, Kahu 13.2 mm, Shimla 12.4 mm and Dehra Gopipur 11.6 mm.

Sundernagar, Kangra and Muraridevi district saw thunderstorms and lightning in the past 24 hours since Saturday evening.

Amid rains, Bilaspur remained the hottest during the day with 36 degrees Celsius, while Kukumseri was the coldest at night, recording a low of 10.1 degrees Celsius. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 15 India-bound vessels carrying fertilizers cross Hormuz
LIVE! 15 India-bound vessels carrying fertilizers cross Hormuz

Mumbai drenched by 300 mm rain; flights hit, two killed
Mumbai drenched by 300 mm rain; flights hit, two killed

Heavy rainfall in Mumbai on Sunday led to significant disruptions, including a one-hour suspension of flight operations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, widespread waterlogging, and multiple treefall incidents. One...

Ram Temple Trust's meet on Monday; Champat Rai among agenda
Ram Temple Trust's meet on Monday; Champat Rai among agenda

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is holding a crucial meeting to discuss ongoing investigations into alleged embezzlement of donations. Key agenda items include the resignations of general secretary Champat Rai and trustee...

Narrow escape for Mukesh Ambani as tree falls near convoy
Narrow escape for Mukesh Ambani as tree falls near convoy

A tree collapsed in front of industrialist Mukesh Ambani's security convoy in Mumbai's Bandra area amidst torrential rains, briefly obstructing traffic. The incident highlights the widespread rain-related disruptions, including falling...

Mumbai rain: Two killed in tree-fall incidents, toll rises to 3
Mumbai rain: Two killed in tree-fall incidents, toll rises to 3

As heavy rains continued to pound Mumbai on Sunday, an 18-year-old motorcyclist and a senior citizen lost their lives in tree-collapse incidents, pushing the death toll from such tragedies in the city to three in less than a week.