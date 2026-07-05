Light to moderate rains lash Himachal Pradesh, Met issues orange alert

19:42

Light to moderate rains lashed Himachal Pradesh on Sunday, with the Shimla Met office issuing an orange warning, predicting heavy to very heavy rains in parts of the state in the next two days.



The orange alert has been issued for Una, Kangra and Sirmaur districts on Monday, and for Kangra, Solan and Sirmaur districts on Tuesday.



Ghamroor was wettest in the state recording 84.2 millimetre (mm) of rains followed by Dharamshala 39.2 mm, Naina Devi 28.2 mm, Murari Devi 26.2 mm, Dharampur 16.2 mm, Mashobra 16 mm, Kukumseri 15.6 mm, Malraon 15 mm, Una 14.2 mm, Kasauli and Bharmaur 14 mm each, Kahu 13.2 mm, Shimla 12.4 mm and Dehra Gopipur 11.6 mm.



Sundernagar, Kangra and Muraridevi district saw thunderstorms and lightning in the past 24 hours since Saturday evening.



Amid rains, Bilaspur remained the hottest during the day with 36 degrees Celsius, while Kukumseri was the coldest at night, recording a low of 10.1 degrees Celsius. -- PTI