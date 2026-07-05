Kerala: Wild boar barges into shop, attacks woman shopkeeper

14:38

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A wild boar that strayed from a nearby forest barged into a roadside mini supermarket and attacked its woman owner at Ranni in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district on Sunday, leaving her injured, the police said.



The injured, identified as Beena, sustained a serious injury to her hand in the attack, which occurred at around 8.30 am.



CCTV footage aired by television channels showed the animal suddenly running into the shop and attacking the woman, who then fled in panic.



Hearing her screams, local residents rushed to the spot, following which the wild boar ran out of the shop and escaped through the busy road.



"I had just opened the shop and was arranging the items when the wild boar suddenly came inside and attacked me. It was completely unexpected. I tried to stop it with my hands," Beena told reporters.



She said the injury required three stitches.



A local resident alleged that the menace of wild boars has been increasing in the area for some time, but said this was the first instance of one entering a shop in broad daylight.



He also accused the Forest Department of failing to take effective measures despite repeated complaints about wild animals straying into human habitations. -- PTI