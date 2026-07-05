Govt cracks whip on Meta over Instagram child abuse ads

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The government has issued a stern notice to Meta on child sexual exploitative and abuse material (CSEAM) in paid advertisements on Instagram, sources said on Sunday.



The government issued the notice on Saturday evening, they added.



"MeitY (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology) has ordered Instagram to disable all ads and content promoting and facilitating access to CSEAM," the sources said.



The development came a day after IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw directed MeitY officials to summon Meta over Instagram ads allegedly promoting child sexual abuse material.



The ministry has demanded an explanation and information on action taken in its notice to Meta over child sexual abuse material advertisement allegations, government sources said.



The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has also demanded a detailed explanation within 7 days. -- PTI