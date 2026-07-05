Goldy Dhillon, key aide of Lawrence Bishnoi, arrested in Spain

09:39

Notorious gangster Gurpreet Singh alias Goldy Dhillon has been held in Spain and will be extradited soon, police sources here said on Saturday.



Goldy Dhillon was involved in multiple serious crimes, including murder, robbery, attempt to murder, kidnapping, rioting, extortion and illegal arms supply, according to police.



The breakthrough followed a coordinated operation by Punjab Police Anti-Gangster Task Force and other agencies, sources said.



Dhillon was said to be the mastermind behind the recent killing of a pharmacy cashier here.



On June 13, two masked men shot dead the pharmacy cashier, Janki Das (45), in broad daylight in Sector 11, Chandigarh. Several arrests have been made in the case.



Dhillon is stated to have fled India in 2022 and reached Germany initially before shifting bases.



Earlier, he was a close aide of the Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi gang.



The National Investigation Agency had declared a Rs 10 lakh reward on Dhillon. -- PTI