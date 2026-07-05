Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Golden Temple bars IDs bearing CM Mann's photo

Sun, 05 July 2026
Share:
17:10
A view of Golden Temple in Amritsar, Punjab./ANI Photo
A view of Golden Temple in Amritsar, Punjab./ANI Photo
Devotees visiting the Golden Temple under the state government's Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojana were asked to remove the identity cards carrying photos of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, an SGPC official said.

On Saturday, the SGPC Task Force asked devotees in the marbled periphery of the holy shrine to remove the identity card carrying Mann's picture before entering the sanctum sanctorum.

Last month, Chief Minister Mann was declared 'Guru Dokhi' (anti-Guru) and 'Khalsa Panth virodhi' (anti-Khalsa Panth) by the Sikh clergy over an objectionable video. Akal Takht, the supreme temporal seat of the Sikhs, declared Mann 'Guru Dokhi' and 'Khalsa Panth virodhi' over the video.

Mann, however, claimed it was not him in the video, and the person seen in the clip was wearing a mask resembling his face.

An SGPC official said that wearing such ID cards in the gurdwara has no meaning, since no publicity is allowed there.

A video of several pilgrims being asked by the SGPC Task Force to remove the ID cards also went viral on social media.

The Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra scheme allows Punjab domiciles above 50 years to visit the religious places free of cost. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Army conducts mock drill amid heightened vigil in Poonch
LIVE! Army conducts mock drill amid heightened vigil in Poonch

Narrow escape for Mukesh Ambani as tree falls near convoy
Narrow escape for Mukesh Ambani as tree falls near convoy

A tree collapsed in front of industrialist Mukesh Ambani's security convoy in Mumbai's Bandra area amidst torrential rains, briefly obstructing traffic. The incident highlights the widespread rain-related disruptions, including falling...

Man dies in Mumbai tree collapse amid rains, second in a week
Man dies in Mumbai tree collapse amid rains, second in a week

A 63-year-old man died in Mumbai's Kurla area after a tree collapsed on his shop during heavy rainfall. This marks the city's second fatal tree-fall incident within a week, following the death of an 11-year-old boy in Chembur.

CJP protest: Wangchuk loses 6 kg as fast enters 8th day
CJP protest: Wangchuk loses 6 kg as fast enters 8th day

The Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation and government accountability over alleged examination irregularities, entered its 16th day on...

US-Iran technical talks likely to resume in Pak on July 11
US-Iran technical talks likely to resume in Pak on July 11

Pakistan capital Islamabad is emerging as the leading venue for the next round of technical negotiations between the US and Iran, a media report said Sunday.