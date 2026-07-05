Four killed, one injured in road accident in Telangana

12:50

Four persons, including two children, were killed when the car they were travelling in was hit by a private bus on Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway in Nalgonda district of Telangana on Sunday, the police said.



Five persons were travelling in the car from Chennai to Hyderabad.



The bus, coming from Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad, hit the car from the back near Chityal in the district around 5 am.



While the man, who was driving the car suffered injuries, his wife and two children and a friend died in the accident.



The injured person was admitted to a hospital and his condition is out of danger, the police said.



The front portion of the bus was damaged. None of the passengers were hurt in the mishap, they said. -- PTI