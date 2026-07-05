Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Four killed, one injured in road accident in Telangana

Sun, 05 July 2026
Share:
12:50
image
Four persons, including two children, were killed when the car they were travelling in was hit by a private bus on Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway in Nalgonda district of Telangana on Sunday, the police said.

Five persons were travelling in the car from Chennai to Hyderabad.

The bus, coming from Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad, hit the car from the back near Chityal in the district around 5 am.

While the man, who was driving the car suffered injuries, his wife and two children and a friend died in the accident.

The injured person was admitted to a hospital and his condition is out of danger, the police said.

The front portion of the bus was damaged. None of the passengers were hurt in the mishap, they said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Govt cracks whip on Meta over Instagram child abuse ads
LIVE! Govt cracks whip on Meta over Instagram child abuse ads

Govt lifts emergency gas curbs as LNG supplies normalise
Govt lifts emergency gas curbs as LNG supplies normalise

The government has withdrawn most provisions of the emergency natural gas supply regulation order imposed during the West Asia conflict after liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments through the Strait of Hormuz resumed following a ceasefire.

US-Iran technical talks likely to resume in Pak on July 11
US-Iran technical talks likely to resume in Pak on July 11

Pakistan capital Islamabad is emerging as the leading venue for the next round of technical negotiations between the US and Iran, a media report said Sunday.

J-K: FIR over books glorifying separatists; publisher raided
J-K: FIR over books glorifying separatists; publisher raided

The Jammu and Kashmir Police's Counter Intelligence wing has registered an FIR and conducted raids in connection with two controversial books allegedly glorifying separatists. The action follows objections from political groups and the...

Haryana gym owner murder: Two Bishnoi gang shooters killed
Haryana gym owner murder: Two Bishnoi gang shooters killed

Two alleged shooters from the Lawrence Bishnoi-Harry Boxer gang, wanted for the murder of a gym owner in Hansi, were killed in a police encounter in Bahadurgarh, Haryana. The operation involved a joint team of Delhi Police Special Cell...