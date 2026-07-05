Cattle theft accused injured in UP's Bulandshahr encounter, 5 arrested

16:53

An alleged cattle theft accused was injured in a police encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district after a group of suspects allegedly opened fire on a police team during an attempt to arrest them, officials said.



Five other accused were arrested, while one person managed to escape, and a search operation is underway, the police said.



An illegal .315 bore pistol, one live cartridge, one spent shell, a pickup truck, and two buffaloes have been recovered from their possession.



Deepak Tiwari, Sikandrabad circle officer, stated that the police responded to specific information regarding a group of cattle thieves attempting to load a buffalo into a vehicle near the cattle market on Saturday.



"On July 4, the police received a tip-off that some cattle thieves were attempting to load a buffalo into a vehicle near the cattle market. Acting on this information, the police rushed to the scene. Upon spotting the police, the individuals present opened fire. In the ensuing retaliatory action, one person sustained a gunshot wound to his left leg," he said. -- ANI