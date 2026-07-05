Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Cattle theft accused injured in UP's Bulandshahr encounter, 5 arrested

Sun, 05 July 2026
Share:
16:53
image
An alleged cattle theft accused was injured in a police encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district after a group of suspects allegedly opened fire on a police team during an attempt to arrest them, officials said.

Five other accused were arrested, while one person managed to escape, and a search operation is underway, the police said.

An illegal .315 bore pistol, one live cartridge, one spent shell, a pickup truck, and two buffaloes have been recovered from their possession.

Deepak Tiwari, Sikandrabad circle officer, stated that the police responded to specific information regarding a group of cattle thieves attempting to load a buffalo into a vehicle near the cattle market on Saturday.

"On July 4, the police received a tip-off that some cattle thieves were attempting to load a buffalo into a vehicle near the cattle market. Acting on this information, the police rushed to the scene. Upon spotting the police, the individuals present opened fire. In the ensuing retaliatory action, one person sustained a gunshot wound to his left leg," he said. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Army conducts mock drill amid heightened vigil in Poonch
LIVE! Army conducts mock drill amid heightened vigil in Poonch

Narrow escape for Mukesh Ambani as tree falls near convoy
Narrow escape for Mukesh Ambani as tree falls near convoy

A tree collapsed in front of industrialist Mukesh Ambani's security convoy in Mumbai's Bandra area amidst torrential rains, briefly obstructing traffic. The incident highlights the widespread rain-related disruptions, including falling...

Man dies in Mumbai tree collapse amid rains, second in a week
Man dies in Mumbai tree collapse amid rains, second in a week

A 63-year-old man died in Mumbai's Kurla area after a tree collapsed on his shop during heavy rainfall. This marks the city's second fatal tree-fall incident within a week, following the death of an 11-year-old boy in Chembur.

CJP protest: Wangchuk loses 6 kg as fast enters 8th day
CJP protest: Wangchuk loses 6 kg as fast enters 8th day

The Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation and government accountability over alleged examination irregularities, entered its 16th day on...

US-Iran technical talks likely to resume in Pak on July 11
US-Iran technical talks likely to resume in Pak on July 11

Pakistan capital Islamabad is emerging as the leading venue for the next round of technical negotiations between the US and Iran, a media report said Sunday.