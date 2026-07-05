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Body of 11-yr-old girl, allegedly raped and murdered, recovered in Bengal

Sun, 05 July 2026
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17:23
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff
The body of an 11-year-old girl, who went missing a day ago, was recovered in Baruipur area in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Sunday, with locals alleging that she was raped and murdered, the police said.

The body was found stuffed in a sack in Surjyapur Haat area this morning as locals blocked the Baruipur-Joynagar Road demanding the arrest of the accused persons.

Protesters burnt tyres on the Baruipur-Joynagar Road and also damaged a few police vehicles.

Urging the protesters to lift the road blockade, Inspector General of Police, Presidency Range, Kankarprasad Barui announced that everyone associated with the crime will be arrested and receive maximum punishment following trial.

"Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari called me up and said action will be taken against all the culprits and they would be punished," the officer said.

Barui said he will meet the deceased girl's parents on Tuesday, promising them all assistance.

Stating that police raids are ongoing to nab the culprits, the IGP said, "No one will be spared." -- PTI

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