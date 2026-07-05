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Bhagwat backs Hosabale's stand on Ram temple donation theft

Sun, 05 July 2026
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14:17
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat/File image
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat/File image
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said he agrees with what Sangh general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale said on the Ram temple donation case.

"See the statement released by Hosabale ji...my reaction is also the same," Bhagwat told reporters in Nagpur.

The RSS chief gave the response on the sidelines of an event, when asked for his reaction on the Ram temple donation embezzlement controversy.

In a statement on Friday, Hosabale said the alleged donation theft at Ram temple in Ayodhya has "deeply hurt" the sentiments and faith of the entire society, and called for ensuring that anyone found guilty after the investigation faces severe punishment.

He asserted that "anti-Hindu and anti-national forces" are seeking to malign the Hindu dharma by exploiting "this unfortunate incident", and asked Hindu society to display necessary patience and restraint during "this difficult moment" to thwart such "conspiracies". -- PTI

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