Army conducts mock drill amid heightened vigil in Poonch

16:26

Amid intensified security vigil in the border areas, Army troops on Sunday conducted a mock drill in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district to enhance operational preparedness and familiarise civilians with safety procedures during contingencies, officials said.



The exercise simulated a terrorist attack and tested evacuation procedures, safety protocols, and coordination among security agencies, the civil administration, and local residents to ensure a swift, coordinated and effective emergency response, the officials said.



They said the mock drill was conducted simultaneously by Rashtriya Rifles personnel and troops from other Army units at multiple locations along the Line of Control (LoC), including the Mendhar sector, as well as in the hinterland to assess operational readiness and coordination.



Residents said such drills were vital in keeping people alert and aware of the measures to be taken during emergencies.



"First of all, I thank the Indian Army for conducting the mock drill. Such exercises are important because everyone needs to remain alert. Our Army has always taken such initiatives so that people know how to protect themselves in any situation," former Block Development Council (BDC) member Mankote Amanullah Choudhary said.



He said the people of the border areas had always stood by the nation and would continue to do so whenever required. -- PTI