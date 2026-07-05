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All allies united, NDA to focus on repeating 2017 UP poll win: BJP

Sun, 05 July 2026
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The Bharatiya Janata Party will work with its allies to repeat the performance of the 2017 assembly polls on the strength of the work done in the state, party leaders said after a meeting with BJP president Nitin Nabin on Sunday.

Nabin, who is on a two-day visit to Lucknow, started his day with a meeting over tea with former BJP presidents of the state. They discussed the 2027 assembly election strategy, party sources said.

Another meeting between the BJP chief and its alliance partners will be held later in the day. 

Leaders of the BJP allies in the state said the meeting would focus on strengthening the coalition, expanding its organisational base and evolving a strategy to ensure the NDA's return to power in the state.

Nabin will later hold separate meetings with Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak at their respective residences. 

After the meeting of ex-BJP state presidents, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said, "The BJP will form the government for the third consecutive time in Uttar Pradesh in 2027 under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the strength of the work we have done."

"The people of Uttar Pradesh do not want goonda raj, mafia raj, dynastic politics or riots. They want development, good governance and security."

If the Samajwadi Party returns, it will "crush people, intimidate them" and land grabbing would be back, Maurya, a former BJP state president, said. -- PTI

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