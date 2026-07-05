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Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Alpha' earns Rs 21 crore at box office

Sun, 05 July 2026
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Alpha, featuring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, has earned Rs 21 crore nett at the domestic box office on the second day of its release.

The makers shared the box office numbers with a post on the official X handle on Sunday. It featured the film's poster with the box office numbers written over it. 

The film, which released in theatres on Friday, earned Rs 9.25 crore nett at the domestic box office on the opening day and went on to earn Rs 11.75 crore nett on Saturday.

"Seems like everyone had an action-packed Saturday. Catch #Alpha in cinemas for all the action, music and madness. Book your tickets now," read the caption.

The action thriller is directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Yash Raj Films. 

Alpha is the first female-led film in the studio's interconnected Spy Universe.

The film follows two elite agents, played by Bhatt and Sharvari, who embark on a high-stakes mission to take on a dangerous adversary portrayed by Bobby Deol.

The cast also includes Anil Kapoor in a pivotal role, while Hrithik Roshan reprises his role as super-spy Kabir Dhaliwal in a special appearance. -- PTI

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