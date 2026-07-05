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Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt wedding: Preparations in full swing despite heavy Mumbai rains

Sun, 05 July 2026
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As superstar Aamir Khan is all set to tie the knot with longtime partner Gauri Spratt on Sunday, preparations at his Mumbai residence have gathered pace despite relentless monsoon showers.

The actor's Pali Hill home appears to be abuzz with activity, as workers have been spotted decorating the venue and making arrangements for what is expected to be an intimate family affair.

Paparazzi videos from outside Aamir Khan's Pali Hill residence showed the bungalow being adorned with decorative lights and festive decor ahead of the ceremony. On Saturday, several workers were also seen bringing in chairs and other furniture, believed to be part of the seating arrangements for the wedding guests.

Heavy rain in Mumbai, however, did little to slow the preparations. Workers wearing raincoats continued with the decorations and logistical arrangements even as showers lashed the city. Aamir's sister was also spotted arriving at the residence ahead of the celebrations.

The wedding marks a new chapter in Aamir's personal life. The actor was first married to Reena Dutta in 1986, with whom he has two children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan. The couple parted ways in 2002.

He later married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005. After 16 years of marriage, the two announced their separation in 2021. They continue to co-parent their son, Azad Rao Khan. -- ANI

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