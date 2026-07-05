17 maritime job aspirants duped of Rs 41 lakh in Navi Mumbai; 2 held

12:00

The Navi Mumbai police busted an employment racket and arrested two persons for allegedly duping 17 job aspirants of Rs 41.75 lakh by promising them lucrative jobs on foreign merchant ships, officials said on Sunday.



Two persons have been arrested and the police have registered a case against 12 accused, they said.



The police's Financial Intelligence Unit initially received a complaint regarding the cheating of six candidates under the pretext of foreign ship placements.



The fraudsters allegedly operated a bogus company from a mall at Nerul in Navi Mumbai, falsely claiming a valid RPSL (Recruitment and Placement Services License) registered with the Director General of Shipping, the officials said.



They lured job seekers by circulating attractive advertisements through another firm, promising high-paying maritime careers, a police release said.



The complainant, and 16 other victims paid a total sum of Rs 41,75,000 to the accused, but no employment was provided on any foreign vessel, it said. -- PTI