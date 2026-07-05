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15 India-bound vessels carrying fertilizers cross Hormuz

Sun, 05 July 2026
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India's fertilizer supply chain has remained largely unaffected by the recent conflict in West Asia, with 15 of 20 vessels carrying fertilizers and raw materials for the country having safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz, the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers said on Sunday.

Of these, eight vessels are transporting 3.32 lakh tonne of urea, four vessels are carrying 2.57 lakh tonne of DAP, and three vessels hold 1.11 lakh tonne of Sulphur 'Â" all on schedule for Indian ports.

Five more vessels are in the pipeline, including one each carrying 0.25 lakh tonne of Ammonia and 0.45 lakh tonne of urea.

Loading is currently underway on two additional urea vessels and one Sulphur vessel, the Ministry said in a statement, adding that all shipments are expected to arrive as planned.

While the conflict disrupted maritime traffic through the Strait, the Centre said it had ensured uninterrupted fertilizer availability through "timely planning, effective coordination and continuous monitoring."

New supply sources were also tapped through diplomatic outreach.

Urea supplies have been arranged from Oman, Malaysia, Vietnam, Georgia, Nigeria, Russia, Finland, Egypt, Algeria, Turkiye and the Netherlands.

For DAP and NPK, India secured cargoes via the Red Sea route from Russia, Morocco, Egypt, the US, Jordan, South Korea, Tunisia and Saudi Arabia. -- PTI

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