1 killed, 4 injured as shooting stones crash into bus in Himachal's Chamba

15:26

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Shooting stones fell on a bus on the Chamba-Bharmour road in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district on Sunday, leaving a person dead and four injured.



The victims were returning from 'Shiva Nuala', a night-long traditional Shiv worship ritual of the Gaddi community at the Chaurasi Temple complex in Bharmour, when the stones hit the bus, they said.



A police team rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident and shifted the injured to a hospital. One person was found dead at the spot.



Chamba Superintendent of Police Vijay Saklani said that investigations are on to ascertain the details. The deceased and injured are being identified, he added.



Further details, including information on other passengers travelling in the private bus, are awaited.



Shooting stones, small individual stones tumbling down at high speeds, frequently case fatal accidents in mountainous regions. -- PTI