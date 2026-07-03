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Two held in Nagpur with fake currency notes with face value of Rs 8.65 cr

Sat, 04 July 2026
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Two persons were arrested in Nagpur for allegedly cheating people by giving them fake currency notes with 'Children's Bank of India' printed on them, a police official said on Friday, adding that bundles with a face value of Rs 8.65 crore were recovered from the duo.

The Crime Branch official identified the accused as Afroz Khan Zamirulla Khan (43) of Yavatmal and Irshad Jumman Shaikh (26) of Wardha district.

"Acting on a tip-off received on July 2, a trap was laid near Asola-Savangi on Nagpur-Wardha national highway. When police tried to stop the car in which Khan and Shaikh were travelling, the driver attempted to flee but was caught after a brief chase," he said.

The accused targeted people looking for quick profits, and offered fake bundles with a face value of Rs 8 lakh for Rs 1 lakh in genuine cash, he said.

"To gain confidence, they first used genuine notes in small transactions before handing over fake bundles with genuine notes placed only on the top and bottom. Many victims did not report the fraud because the deals involved unaccounted money," the official added.

The police seized 2,300 fake note bundles, Rs 5,600 in genuine cash, a car and four mobile phones. A case was registered at Butibori police station under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Motor Vehicles Act, he said. -- PTI

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