Technical glitch delays Mumbai Metro amid heavy rain

13:46

A technical glitch briefly affected operations on Mumbai's Metro Line 2A, causing train delays during the peak hour, adding to commuters' woes as the city grappled with heavy rainfall on Saturday.



The Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL) confirmed that while services were disrupted for around 90 minutes, technical teams resolved the fault, allowing trains to resume normal operations on both tracks across the entire corridor.



A technical glitch between Dahisar East and Kandarpada metro stations on Line 2A, which runs between Dahisar East and Andheri West, affected the operation.



Metro services are widely used by commuters during the monsoon to avoid traffic congestion caused by waterlogging.



Earlier, in a post on X, the MMMOCL said trains between Dahanukarwadi and Dahisar East were being operated on a single-line bi-directional system, allowing movement in both directions on one track under regulated operations.



It stated that technical teams responded immediately, operated services on the unaffected track during the repair work to minimise inconvenience to commuters, and resumed normal operations on both tracks after resolving the issue.



"The technical issue has now been fully resolved, and Metro services on both tracks have resumed normal operations," MMMOCL said. -- PTI