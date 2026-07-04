Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Technical glitch delays Mumbai Metro amid heavy rain

Sat, 04 July 2026
Share:
13:46
image
A technical glitch briefly affected operations on Mumbai's Metro Line 2A, causing train delays during the peak hour, adding to commuters' woes as the city grappled with heavy rainfall on Saturday.

The Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL) confirmed that while services were disrupted for around 90 minutes, technical teams resolved the fault, allowing trains to resume normal operations on both tracks across the entire corridor.

A technical glitch between Dahisar East and Kandarpada metro stations on Line 2A, which runs between Dahisar East and Andheri West, affected the operation.

Metro services are widely used by commuters during the monsoon to avoid traffic congestion caused by waterlogging.

Earlier, in a post on X, the MMMOCL said trains between Dahanukarwadi and Dahisar East were being operated on a single-line bi-directional system, allowing movement in both directions on one track under regulated operations.

It stated that technical teams responded immediately, operated services on the unaffected track during the repair work to minimise inconvenience to commuters, and resumed normal operations on both tracks after resolving the issue.

"The technical issue has now been fully resolved, and Metro services on both tracks have resumed normal operations," MMMOCL said.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Technical glitch delays Mumbai Metro amid heavy rain
LIVE! Technical glitch delays Mumbai Metro amid heavy rain

Mumbai Shuts Schools, Colleges Amid Downpour Alert
Mumbai Shuts Schools, Colleges Amid Downpour Alert

The Mumbai civic body declared a holiday for schools and colleges in the afternoon session following an India Meteorological Department (IMD) red alert for extremely heavy rainfall. Citizens have been advised to stay indoors unless...

Mumbai On Red Alert For Extremely Heavy Rain
Mumbai On Red Alert For Extremely Heavy Rain

The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Mumbai, forecasting extremely heavy rainfall and gusty winds over the weekend. The city has already experienced over 100 mm of rain in the last 24 hours, leading to delays in...

₹52K Cr Proposals For Armed Forces Cleared
₹52K Cr Proposals For Armed Forces Cleared

Clearances include next-gen air defence, anti-tank missiles, anti-drone systems, loitering munitions, and naval UAVs.

Taj Mahal or Tejo Mahalaya? HC to hear plea on July 6
Taj Mahal or Tejo Mahalaya? HC to hear plea on July 6

A writ petition has been filed in the Allahabad High Court challenging district court orders that declined to appoint an Advocate Commission to survey the Taj Mahal premises. The petition seeks a declaration that an Agreshwar Mahadev...