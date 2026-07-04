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Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce are officially married!

Sat, 04 July 2026
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A screen displays a message referencing singer Taylor Swift and NFL player Travis Kelce outside Madison Square Garden, the venue for their reported wedding celebrations, in New York. Photograph: Angelina Katsanis/Reuters
A screen displays a message referencing singer Taylor Swift and NFL player Travis Kelce outside Madison Square Garden, the venue for their reported wedding celebrations, in New York. Photograph: Angelina Katsanis/Reuters
Singer Taylor Swift and football champion Travis Kelce's real-life "Love Story" has entered its forever chapter, as the couple officially tied the knot.

The duo's wedding ceremony was held at Madison Square Garden in New York City, Swift's representative confirmed to PEOPLE.

In a statement, the rep shared that the ceremony was officiated by actor Adam Sandler.

A star-studded guest list turned out to celebrate the couple's big day, with A-list celebrities including Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper, Dakota Johnson, Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann, Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn, the Haimsisters, Ellie Goulding, Benson Boone, Maren Morris, Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda Lambert, The Chicks, Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Hugh Grant, Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner, Zoe Kravitz, Jason Sudeikis, Ethan Hawke, Jimmy Fallon and Tommy Hilfiger.

Ahead of the wedding, the celebrations began with an intimate rehearsal dinner attended by close family and friends at the iconic venue's Infosys Theatre.

As of now, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have not publicly shared any photos or posts from their wedding celebrations.

Swift and Kelce announced their engagement in a joint Instagram post shared on Aug. 26, 2025, which included several photos from their enchanting garden proposal. -- ANI

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